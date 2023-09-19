SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for sending and receiving child porn over the internet, the US Department of Justice says.

Mark Comer, 44, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without parole, and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

Earlier this year in March, Comer pleaded guilty to sending and receiving child porn. Last summer, authorities located and searched Comer’s laptop as part of an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse. In it, they found thousands of photos and videos of child porn.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force, the FBI, and the Carl Junction, Mo., Police Department.