JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man learns his fate after being convicted of killing a man and stuffing his body down a well in 2022.

Monday afternoon, Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Damyon Fisher, 42, to life in prison with the possibility of parole on one count of second-degree murder, and an additional 10 years on the armed criminal action charge. Those sentences will run consecutively.

In Missouri, life with the possibility of parole means Fisher must serve 25-and-a-half years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. However, the additional 10 year sentence will extend that eligibility date.

Last month, it took a jury 18 minutes to convict Fisher following two days of testimony in the trial. He was convicted for the March 2022 murder of Scotty Roller.

His father, Eddie, pleaded guilty to helping his son dispose of Roller’s body in a well on his son’s property near Seneca.