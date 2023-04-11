JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man will go to prison for two decades for beating his girlfriend to death two years ago.

A judge has sentenced Casey Malone, 41, to 25-years in prison. He’s already served more than two years of his sentence — and must serve 85% of it before being eligible for parole. Malone pleaded guilty to second degree murder last Monday.

On January 18th of 2021, Joplin police responded to 320 S. Wall Avenue for an assault. They found Ann McCrary, 63, of Joplin, unconscious with severe injuries — including a broken arm and traumatic head injuries.

Police arrested Malone at the scene. McCrary died from her injuries less than two weeks later.

According to court records, Malone and McCrary were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder. Police say Malone repeatedly kicked and beat McCrary with his fists and feet multiple times on the day of the assault.