JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man was sentenced earlier this month for charges stemming from a pursuit and residential burglary in Cherokee County.

Joshua Devena, 37, was sentenced to 27 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Devena pleaded guilty to fleeing from law enforcement back in December 2020 and later again in December 2021 after burglarizing a Riverton, Kansas home.

Cherokee County Deputies said Devena attempted to hit them with his truck while fleeing the scene of the burglary. He was found hiding in the back of a vehicle shortly after the pursuit.

Devena remains in the Cherokee County Jail pending transfer to KDOC.