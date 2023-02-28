KSNF/KODE — A Joplin man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

Milan Alexander, 42, was charged in a four-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Alexander in early February.

This indictment also alleges Alexander possessed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, all with the intent to distribute on February 2nd, 2023.

Alexander has also been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, allegedly being in possession of three 9mm pistols, two 7.62-caliber pistols, a .45 caliber pistol, and an additional multi-caliber pistol on February 2nd, 2023.

It’s illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition under federal law. Alexander has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and two prior felony convictions for resisting arrest, as well as prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Detectives with the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team found a total of 649 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, and a box that contained 750 rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as 320 rounds of 7.62 ammunition at Alexander’s Joplin residence. Detectives also found a duffel bag that contained six additional firearms at Alexander’s Webb City residence. (According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint.)

After search warrants at both residences had been executed, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop to arrest Alexander. A high-speed pursuit ensued until his vehicle was disabled by tire deflation devices.

Alexander then fled on foot, but with the assistance of a police support dog (and an extensive search), he was found hiding in a shed.

The charges in the indictment are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt, Evidence will need to be presented to a federal trial jury, which will determine innocence or guilt.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the FBI, the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, the Webb City, Mo., Police Department, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Seneca, Mo., Police Department, and the Jasper County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

We will have more details on this case as they become available.