JOPLIN, Mo. — Prosecutors amend charges in the case of a Joplin man accused of killing his girlfriend’s child.

Brian O’Grodnick is charged with one count of first degree murder, and six counts of child abuse or neglect. He’s accused of killing two-year-old Jameson long in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Jasper County Prosecutor changed the first degree murder charge and one of the counts of child abuse or neglect. The charges now include an allegation that O’Grodnick compressed the child’s neck after striking him in the face and abdomen.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said the changes just conform to what the evidence shows.

On May 31, 2020, a little more than three years ago, Joplin Police were called to an apartment on E. 8th St. for a report of a child not conscious and not breathing. The toddler was ultimately flown to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City where he was taken off life support and died, two days later.

Officials said they recovered four videos from O’Grodnick’s cell phone that show him punching the 2-year-old in the face and strangling the child while he’s made to beg for water, along with other abuse such as pinching and shoving.

The prosecutor said the reasons for the three-year delay include a backlog of cases created by the pandemic, along with scheduling difficulties for the number of medical experts set to testify. She added both sides are hopeful the September trial date holds, and they have already scheduled a backup court date for November.

The case is set for trial on September 18th.