DISCRETION ADVISED: Please be aware that this story involves a disturbing video showing animal abuse.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged with animal abuse after a disturbing video posted on social media gets attention.

Police say 25 year old Jeremy Seitz was caught on video by a witness — beating his dogs in his backyard.

The video, posted three days ago, shows a man using a yellow stick, beating his dogs as he cursed at them.

Police say the man in the video is Seitz.

The dogs were taken to the humane society and the prosecutor has asked for a hearing to allow the dogs to be surrendered.

Seitz is scheduled for his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 28th.