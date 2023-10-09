JOPLIN, Mo. — A call about a suspicious vehicle led police to a burglary suspect.

Walter Schulz, 43, of Joplin (below), was arrested over the weekend on allegations of second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Police said, just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they received a call that a truck sitting near 8th and Highland Ave. had been running for a long time without any lights on, and the caller was unsure if anyone was inside.

When officers arrived, they said a man got out of the truck and ran.

Investigators said the truck was reported stolen out of Miami and inside was a large quantity of money along with locked bank bags that were cut open; allegedly stolen from the Sonic on 7th St. earlier that evening.