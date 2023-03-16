MIAMI, Okla. – Two Missouri men, including a Joplin man, are accused of using electronic means to obtain nude photographs of children.

Instead of talking to children online, the men were talking to investigators with the Child Predator Unit who were posing as children, according to a Miami Police Department’s Facebook post.

The Oklahoma Judicial District 13 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force based in Miami worked with federal, state and tribal agencies to take the five men into custody.

Taylor Hall, of Joplin, and William Goode, of Springfield, were arrested on complaints of online child enticement. Both men were allegedly talking with members of the Child Predator Unit who were posing as children. The men allegedly sent nude photographs and were seeking similar materials in return.

Taylor Hall William Goode Dylan Uhl Michael Lamb, Jr. Thomas Gissell

Hall was extradited and booked into the Ottawa County Jail on November 23, 2022.

Goode allegedly planned to drive to Miami from Springfield to have sex with the child. He was arrested by Joplin police and was extradited to Ottawa County in January, according to the Miami Police Department post.

Also taken into custody on child sexual complaints are Dylan Uhl and Michael Lamb, Jr., both of Tulsa, and Thomas Gissell, of Moorpark, California.

Uhl was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on February 28. He is awaiting extradition to Miami. He also faces charges in Muskogee County.

Agents investigated Lamb’s phone in November and allegedly found material showing the sexual abuse of children. He was extradited and booked into the Ottawa County Jail on December 14, 2022.

Gissell is accused of communicating with a similar investigator in South Carolina. He was arrested by the FBI and appeared for his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on March 6.