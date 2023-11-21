JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is behind bars facing accusations that he sexually abused a girl when she was just eight years old.

Joplin Police say they received a report last month about an 11-year-old who had been sexually assaulted when she was between the ages of eight and nine.

Authorities say the girl described the abuse and said it happened in the bedroom at Jason Black’s residence in Joplin.

The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory sodomy with a person under the age of 12, second degree child molestation, and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say Black began sending text messages to the girl just this past September about the alleged incidents of sexual abuse. Authorities say his text messages were sexual in nature, and that he asked the girl to send him “sexy photos” of herself.

Black pleaded not guilty to the charges and he remains in the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. His next court hearing is set for November 29th.