JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year old girl.

Cody Shively, 32, is charged with statutory sodomy and third degree child molestation.

Court documents show the girl reported it happening in November during the overnight hours in her Joplin home. Shively allegedly came into her bedroom and made sexual contact.

During an interview — Shively told police he was too drunk to remember what happened — but admitted to being in the home and interacting with the girl.

There’s a cash bond of $25,000 in the case — with the condition that if released — Shively is not allowed to contact the girl, or anyone under the age of 18.