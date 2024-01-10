Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this week.

Ruben Blanco, 49, of Joplin was arrested earlier today on allegations of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Earlier today, Joplin police identified the victim as Eva Havelock, 55, of Joplin.

Officers responded to this crash near 7th and Gray on Monday night just after 6:00 p.m., where they found Havelock suffering from critical injuries.

She died from those injuries yesterday morning.

Police say Blanco’s vehicle was traveling eastbound when he hit Havelock near the crosswalk, and then left the scene.

Official charges are pending.

Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are releasing more information on a deadly hit-and-run and a lead on a suspected vehicle.

After notifying next of kin, JPD identified the victim in the incident as Eva Havelock, 55, of Joplin. Havelock received critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition but later died.

The vehicle suspected of striking Havelock is believed to be a 2002-2005 model Ford Explorer SUV in a dark or black color (example below). Investigators believe the SUV would have sustained damage to the front grill and would be missing a headlight assembly as well if unrepaired.

Example of the Ford model suspected of causing the deadly hit-and-run

Anyone with information on a vehicle matching this description should contact JPD.

Update

Joplin hit-and-run victim dies, police searching for suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman succumbs to her injuries sustained in an evening hit-and-run, Joplin Police confirm.

Tuesday morning, officials with the department said the victim in the incident died. Her identity is being held pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled before officers could arrive. Police said witnesses report a dark colored SUV leaving the scene at 7th St. and Gray Ave. Investigators add it continued eastbound after the collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact JPD at 417-623-3131.

Original

Joplin hit-and-run under investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police have been working a pedestrian hit-and-run since earlier tonight (1/8).

Officials say it happened around 6 p.m. at West 7th Street and Gray Avenue — near the old West Central Elementary School.

There aren’t many details — only that the victim was a female and suffered serious injuries.

Police say she is in stable condition.

They also say the driver was in a dark colored SUV.

The search continues for both the vehicle and the driver.