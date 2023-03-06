JOPLIN, Mo. — A former Joplin gymnastics coach withdrew his guilty plea in Jasper County court on Monday.

Back in January, Kip Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree statutory sodomy, with the charge of furnishing pornographic material to a minor to be dismissed after sentencing.

Today, Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson announced the Court would not follow the plea bargain agreed to between Johnson and the prosecutor’s office. That’s when Johnson withdrew his guilty plea. Part of the plea agreement included Johnson serving up to five years on each count, but could possibly be out of prison within 120 days of shock time after completion of a sex offender program.

The Jasper County case is now sent to Division III Circuit Court in front of Judge David Mouton. A new hearing date has not yet been set.

Johnson also faces similar charges in Newton County. That’s where the alleged victim told investigators Johnson took him to to have sex at Johnson’s previous workplace, a sports medicine facility.

The next hearing in Newton County is scheduled for April 19th.