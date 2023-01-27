JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said.

The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.

Detectives working the area say they saw a vehicle fitting the description given at a Casey’s in Carl Junction. Police said discovered multiple items of mail in the vehicle, marked with different addresses.

Driver Emily Sturgis, 30, and passenger Aaron Blake, 27, were taken into custody on charges of stealing.

The investigation remains ongoing with the potential for more charges.