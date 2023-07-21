TULSA Okla. – A Jay man was convicted in federal court for a retaliation shooting that left a Grove man dead and another wounded.

After a four day trial, a federal grand jury found James Buzzard, 50, guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm; and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a federal crime of violence.

“Today the jury convicted the last of three defendants for a brutal murder in rural Indian Country. This case follows a prolonged and meticulous investigation by our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Violent crime within the Northern District of Oklahoma will be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.” U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson in a prepared statement

Testimony showed on Aug. 1, 2019, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near Jay and discovered Jerry Tapp deceased in his front yard from multiple gunshot wounds. Tapp’s girlfriend also received a gunshot wound to her arm, testimony showed.

Investigators believe the 2019 shooting was in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Jerry Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by James Buzzard, wounding a juvenile girl.

The surviving victim told investigators that she heard a noise outside the home early that morning and when she turned on the light and opened the door, she heard gunfire and felt a sudden pain in her wrist.

Dakota Buzzard, James Buzzard’s son, provided the location of the rifle used, as well as additional bullets. During the investigation, the shell casings found at the scene of the crime were identified as having been fired by the same rifle.

Dakota Buzzard

Cody Buzzard, another son of James Buzzard, posted on social media inquiries about getting a vehicle and firearm. He indicated that he “had business to tend to,” and he was going to “take care of a problem.”

Dakota Buzzard told authorities he, Cody, and James Buzzard drove toward Tapp’s residence, parked up the road from the home, and waited for him to return from work.

The elder Buzzard told his sons to retrieve the rifle from the trunk of the car.

Prosecutors proved the Buzzards aided and abetted one another to shoot and kill Tapp and then shoot his girlfriend.

Cody Buzzard

Cody Dwayne Buzzard, 29, pled guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country; and brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Dakota Chase Buzzard, 22, pled to conspiracy to carry, use, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.