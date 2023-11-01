No arrests have been made in the case as investigators search for answers

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Authorities in Southeast Kansas continue to search for a suspect in the shooting death of an Independence man.

Jason York, 37, was identified as the victim of the deadly shooting that took place in Independence early Monday morning (10/30).

Police chief, Jerry Harrison said officers were called to the 1100 block of West Cedar Street after receiving a call from someone who reported gunshots at a residence on West Cedar Street.

When police arrived on the scene, Harrison said they found York inside a home suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a joint investigation by the Independence Police Department (IPD), the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MGSO).

According to Harrison, authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation, and no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information regarding Monday’s deadly shooting, you’re asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700. You can also call KBI at 1-800-KS-Crime, or leave an anonymous tip, HERE.