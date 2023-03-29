CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several Kansas law enforcement agencies were involved in a SWAT situation with a southeast Kansas man Monday into early Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the Cherryvale Police Department requested help arresting Aaron E. Whittley, of Cherryvale, in a theft investigation. According to authorities, Whittley allegedly had threatened multiple people and made homicidal/suicidal statements on social media.

Before the sheriff’s office arrived, a Cherryvale police officer went to Whittley’s home in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. The officer said Whittley had a handgun and allegedly fired two shots in the air, then ran into the house.

The county’s SWAT team arrived around 8 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office said numerous attempts were made to get Whittley out peacefully, but he didn’t comply. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s SWAT team was called in to assist. The sheriff’s office says KBI SWAT used announcements and deployed less lethal gas into the home to get him to comply.

After hours, KBI SWAT entered the home just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and found Whittley inside a bedroom. Authorities said he was lethargic but responsive. He allegedly told them he had taken a large amount of sleeping medication. Whittley was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then taken to jail.

Detectives searched Whittley’s home and located what appeared to be explosives inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was contacted and determined the explosives were improvised explosive devices. The squad took custody of the IEDs to disarm them.

Charges in the case have yet to be filed. The Montgomery County Attorney’s Office will review the case.