SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man and Honkey’s gang member was sentenced Tuesday for drug and weapon charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Avey, 40, was sentenced in federal court to 20 years in federal prison without parole for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing a firearm. Avey pleaded guilty to those charges on October 4th, 2021.

Avey’s laundry list of drug related offenses begins with a May 26, 2019, attempted store robbery where he was found to have methamphetamine, heroin, pills, and marijuana in his possession. A month later he sold methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Also in June 2019, Avey’s home was raided by officers with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team where dozens of pseudoephedrine pills of varying amounts, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and meth lab components were found. Avey admitted he planned on using the pills for methamphetamine production, adding that he was producing up to 8oz a day. He was arrested and posted bond.

That August, Avey was stopped with 135g of methamphetamine on his person. Just over two weeks after this incident, a Joplin officer stopped Avey’s vehicle while under surveillance and after a search, uncovered multiple baggies containing methamphetamine and one with marijuana.

In April 2020 an officer attempting to stop Avey’s truck for having the wrong license plate, watched him launch parts of his meth lab from the bed of the truck during his attempted escape. Also in October of that year Avey tried to flee officers before crashing into the hand railing of a church; again found to have lab components in his vehicle. He was arrested on federal charges the following day, the release added.

Court documents say Avey is a member of the Joplin Honkys prison gang.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the FBI, the Sarcoxie, Mo., Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.