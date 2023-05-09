PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department arrested a man known to be homeless Sunday after they say he was in the process of stealing.

An officer with PPD was sent to the area of 35th, and Briggs Ave. for a report of found property, the department stated in a release. When he arrived on scene, the responding officer says he noticed a broken door frame and then found Matthew Nibarger, 32, of Parsons, inside the building.

Police say Nibarger claimed to be the owner of the home and he was detained without incident. However, police say they contacted the actual homeowner who confirmed it was indeed a burglary. Nibarger was subsequently arrested for residential burglary and searched, revealing what police says were illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

A makeshift shelter in Circle Park, reportedly belonging to Nibarger, was also searched. In it, officers say they secured a suitcase of his belongings for safekeeping.

Nibarger’s criminal history shows two burglary cases in 2013, with an aggravated burglary conviction as well as an attempted aggravated burglary conviction from 2018. All of charges filed were in Labette County.

He faces charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia from the recent arrest.