JOPLIN, Mo. — A homeless man is charged with first-degree assault after he was accused of attacking another homeless man with a machete.

David A. Parker, 33, of Joplin remains in custody following the incident on Friday. It started with a 911 call that morning, summoning Joplin police to an area near 5th and Kentucky.

Upon arrival, they found blood spots on the ground but no victims present at the scene. Officers cleared the scene but were dispatched two hours later to the 700 block of Jackson for reports of a man with a face laceration.

The victim informed Joplin police that he was struck with a machete. He received aid at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-critical injury. Parker’s bond is set at $200,000 cash only.