GALENA, Kan. — A Galena man was killed last night in what officials say was a hit-and-run.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 11:30 last night a pick-up truck heading Eastbound on Route 66 – on the Western side of Galena – left the roadway, hitting and killing 60-year-old Gary Laturner.

Troopers say Laturner was walking on the side of the road.

Officials believe the truck is a 2017 or 2018 Ford Raptor.

KHP is investigating and has released a blurry picture of the truck on its Facebook page.