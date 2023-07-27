TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman was sentenced to five years for using her home to stash and sell methamphetamine.

Janice Margaret Glaze, 59, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to maintaining a drug-involved premise. Drug and weapons charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The Court recommended Glaze be given credit for time already served. She was also placed on three years of supervised release following her five-year sentence.

On October 6, 2021, officers served a search warrant at Glaze’s Grove home and seized 5 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, seven guns and psychedelic mushrooms.

Glaze also faces state charges in Delaware County District Court of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.