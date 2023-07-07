Oklahoma woman suffers from schizophrenia spectrum and other disorders

TULSA, Okla. — A Grove woman was found incompetent to stand trial for the second time in the death of her neighbor.

Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country in the death of Richard Strade.

Strade, 69, died on Sept. 7, 2021, at a Sunset Hills subdivision. His autopsy report shows he had 15 lacerations to his body.

Crawford appeared in the United States District Court on June 27th for a competency review hearing. The medical report and several other pleadings in connection to the case are sealed, records show.

Forensic psychologists, Dr. Amor Correa and Dr. Ashley Christiansen provided conflicting opinions as to Crawford’s competency.

Crawford suffers “from a mental disease or defect rendering her mentally incompetent to the extent that she is still unable to properly communicate with counsel about the nature and consequences of the specific proceedings against her and is unable to assist properly in her defense,” according to a ruling signed by Judge Christine D. Little.

Dr. Christiansen testified there is a substantial likelihood of competency being restored following an additional period of care and treatment.

Federal prosecutors introduced evidence at Crawford’s detention hearing a “neighbor (said) that she (Crawford) ‘accidentally’ killed an individual later found deceased,” the detention order states.

Crawford had been heard by others as “making death threats” against Strade and “gave inconsistent versions of how she killed him, including with scissors and a cookie jar,” the order states.

Strade also sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his head and neck, torso, and upper and lower extremities.

Alcohol was noted in Strade’s toxicology report, according to the report.

A competency review hearing is set for Dec. 14, court records show.