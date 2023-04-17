GROVE, Okla. – Grove police are looking for a man caught on surveillance footage robbing the grocery chain – Harps Foods Store with a gun.

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris said the store was hit around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Morris declined to say how much money was involved in the theft.

The armed male suspect fled on foot and was last seen on North Broadway Street.

He’s seen in the pictures below. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and red gloves.

Photographs provided by Grove Police Department

He was also wearing a dark face covering.

Morris said the suspect is armed with a handgun so if you see this suspect, do not approach him.

If you have information, please contact the Grove Police Department at (918) 786-6121.