TULSA, Okla. — A Grove man pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge where he impersonated his dead roommate for years and received his government checks.

Terry Ross Killion, 41, admitted to taking $113,563 from the Social Security Administration, $3,200 from the U.S. Treasury in COVID-19 stimulus payments and $15.35 from Kelly O. Davis’ estate.

Davis died on Dec. 13, 2018.

Killion‘s 17-page plea agreement to aggravated identity theft requires him to pay restitution. A sentencing date will be set at a later date. Killion could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Four counts of bank fraud, one count of use of a false Social Security number and one count of theft of government property were dropped.