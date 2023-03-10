TULSA, Okla. — A Grove man pleaded guilty to weapons charges in connection to a 2019 retaliation slaying.

Dakota Buzzard, 21, entered the guilty plea in federal court to conspiracy to carry, use, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Delaware County Sheriff’s investigators said at the time of the fatal shooting of Jerry Tapp, the shooting was in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by James Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl.

Dakota Buzzard confessed to using a .22 caliber rifle to confront Tapp.

Delaware County deputies found Tapp’s body in his front yard. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. Tapp’s girlfriend sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

Cody Buzzard, 29, Dakota Buzzard’s brother, fatally shot Tapp during the confrontation. He pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in Indian Country and conspiracy to carry, use, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cody Buzzard James Buzzard

James Buzzard, 50, their father, is currently scheduled for trial in April.