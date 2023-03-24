JAY, Okla. – A Grove man accused of sexually abusing two teens in a school setting was held over for trial.

Michael Patrick Thole II, 22, is charged in Delaware County District Court with three counts of sexual battery and lewd molestation. He is free on $25,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on April 6 for district court arraignment.

Thole is accused of sexually touching a 16-year-old and 15-year-old inappropriately on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit filed Aug. 2021. Thole was 18 and 19 years-old at the time of the alleged assaults

Thole confessed to Grove police to touching the girls but “not in a sexual manor,” the affidavit states. Thole said the touches “were to get (the teens) attention,” the affidavit states.

The teens repeatedly told Thole to stop and when his alleged actions did not stop, the teens went to school officials, the affidavit states.

In addition to the sexual touching, Thole is also accused of rearranging his pants to expose the outline of his genitals to the older teen and asked her to engage in a sex act, the affidavit states.