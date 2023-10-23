JAY, Okla. — A Grove man is in custody held on complaints of possession of child pornography after a search warrant of his cell phone allegedly showed videos of girls under the age of six years old being raped by adult men.

Sonny Michael Kopp, 28, is accused of possessing child pornography. Online records show Kopp has not been officially charged

According to an Edmond police report on June 13, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber-tip that Kopp’s internet account in Grove and Edmond allegedly uploaded five videos that were flagged as possible child pornography.

“The videos were of young, prepubescent females ranging from 6 to 10 years old. In the videos the prepubescent females are being raped by adult males,” the report stated.

One of the video titles included the term “Nepiophilia.”

According to the police report this term “is a subtype of pedophilia which describes a sexual fixation on children less than five years old; the strong desire or feeling of sexual arousal by infants.”

On Oct. 18, Delaware County deputies and Edmond police officers searched Kopp’s residence and seized Kopps’ cell phone which they say contained child pornography videos, the report states.

The videos are of girls between three to six years old and the videos depicted the girls being raped by adult males, the report states.

Kopp confessed he downloads child pornography and when asked by authorities why he would watch or download pornography on his phone he said, “for sexual gratification,” the report states.

Kopp also said “he is a meth user and he would often times download child pornography while he was using,” the police report states.

Kopp was convicted of domestic abuse with strangulation in Oklahoma County and he is charged in Delaware County with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.