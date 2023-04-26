Robbery suspect has a history of domestic violence, protective orders, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and assault on a school employee

GROVE, Okla. – A former Harps Food Store employee accused of robbing the Grove grocery store by gunpoint was taken into custody on Wednesday in southern Delaware County, said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris.

Christopher Clayton, 26, of Grove, was apprehended in the Kenwood-Salina area. Clayton was in possession of a weapon and drugs when taken into custody, Morris said.

Christopher Deontae Clayton/photograph courtesy of the Grove Police Department

Clayton is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His bail is set at $110,000.

Morris said Clayton is being held at the Mayes County jail until he is transferred to the Delaware County jail.

Grove detectives believe a masked Clayton entered the Harps Food Store in Grove on April 15 around 9:45 p.m. with a gun and approached a check-out clerk and ordered her to open the register, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officials say Clayton pointed the pistol under the cashier’s chin and then jabbed it into the cashier’s stomach. Clayton is observed on surveillance video swinging the gun and hitting the cashier in the face, the affidavit states.

Clayton and the victim struggled and eventually, the store manager approached the scene and opened the cash register, the affidavit states. Clayton allegedly stole the cash drawer and $1,535.65, the affidavit states.

According to court records, Clayton has a history of domestic violence charges, two protective orders, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and assault on a school employee.