GROVE, Okla. – A Grove man with four protective order violations, who forced his way into a Grove residence discharging a handgun, died Monday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

Gary Combs, 55, arrived at the Grand Lake residence sometime after midnight.

Beck said the incident started as a brief hostage situation, but Combs let the victim go and barricaded himself inside the residence for around seven hours.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team entered the residence and found Comb’s body after hearing a gunshot from inside.

Combs was charged in June 2022 in Delaware County District Court with domestic abuse, assault and battery and obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors. Also in June 2022, five protective orders were granted against Combs. The protective orders length was five years, court records show.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531, the Community Crisis Center at (918) 253-3939 in Jay or (918) 787-5381 in Grove.