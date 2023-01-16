PRYOR, Okla. — A Grand Lake man accused of possessing child pornography is in custody and is being held in the Mayes County jail.

Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation agents arrested Paul Harley Cook, 48, of Vinita on Jan. 13 at his residence near Langley.

He is being held on complaints of buying, selling or distributing obscene material or child pornography, procuring minor in child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

According to an OSBI press release, Cook is facing additional charges. OSBI investigators said on Dec. 23 agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to a social media platform. Officials say the investigation revealed that the IP address from the uploaded content was associated with Cook.