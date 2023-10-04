WICHITA, Kans. — A federal grand jury in Wichita returned a superseding indictment charging a Parsons man with drug trafficking crimes.

According to court documents, Tremayne M. Darkis, 44, of Parsons is now charged with a total of 55 counts including:

• one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,

• one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering,

• 49 counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime,

• one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

• one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,

• one count possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and

• one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in or near a school.

Darkis was originally indicted by a grand jury in August 2022, on just three counts – being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He is also charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of domestic battery, and two counts of criminal trespass from two separate incidents last year in Parsons, where police say Darkis held the same woman against her will and assaulted her.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.