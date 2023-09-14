McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A jury convicts a Goodman man of child sex crimes.

It took jurors less than three hours Wednesday to find David Hood, 44, guilty on all six counts filed against him. Hood is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes in November.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Hood back in February after a child reported being abused by Hood. Later, two other children came forward saying Hood also abused them.

Deputies arrested Hood in March, and he’s been in the McDonald County Jail on no bond since then.