PARSONS, Kan. — A ‘Good Samaritan’ is being credited for helping Parsons Police officers catch a person accused of theft.

Parsons Police say Waite Aaron Showalter was arrested on Friday evening after being found in possession of a stolen baseball hat, an Axe hair care product item, and a stolen bicycle from a Walmart store.

Officers were dispatched to the Parsons Walmart just after 5:00 pm on Friday.

Authorities say a white male wearing red shorts, a light blue shirt, and white shoes was seen leaving Walmart on a bicycle that belonged to the store, and headed South toward a neighboring store.

An officer then arrived and began searching the area for the suspect.

Authorities say that person was then spotted as he began to travel North on 16th street, near the Holiday Inn Express.

Officers began following him in different directions, before eventually attempting to catch him on foot, while ordering him to stop. Showalter refused and continued heading Southbound.

Meanwhile, authorities say a male citizen, who has not been named by authorities, was traveling South on 16th Street in a passenger car and spotted what was going on — got out of his vehicle and chased Showalter, who then left the bicycle, and ran several feet before eventually stopping.

When officers caught up, they saw Showalter lying down on his back, while the citizen was standing close by.

Showalter was taken into custody without further incident.