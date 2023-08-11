Update

GALENA, Kan. — Friday, Galena officials say a woman they arrested in a stabbing incident has been cleared of wrongdoing.

On Thursday Galena police officers found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen near 23rd and Main Street. Police arrested Miranda Porter at the home where they believed the incident took place.

But Porter was released from jail Thursday night and has now been cleared in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original

GALENA, Kan. — A stabbing Thursday morning sends a man to the hospital.

Authorities have named 39-year-old Miranda Porter as the suspect.

Around 10:30, Galena police officers found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen near 23rd and Main Street. EMS transported the victim to an area hospital.

Police arrested Porter at the home where the stabbing allegedly happened. She’s now in the Cherokee County Jail.

She is being held on aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.