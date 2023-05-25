BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Galena man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Galena Police say Hunter Hayes-Bebee, 24, was seen driving through town at a high rate of speed in a car that was previously reported stolen, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Southeast Kansas authorities say they chased Hayes-Bebee and witnessed him ditch the stolen car after it left the roadway on Hwy 166 east of Baxter Springs.

Hunter Hayes-Bebee

Bebee’s stolen vehicle in a ditch near Hwy 166



That’s when police say the Galena man fled into a wooded area, prompting search patrols and a perimeter around the area from multiple agencies. Authorities say Hayes-Bebee was later found in a forest south of the highway.

Hayes-Bebee was taken to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possessing a stolen vehicle, criminal use of a weapon, fleeing law enforcement, interference of law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and other driving related charges.