GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday.

The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said she noticed a man getting into her vehicle. The woman successfully pulled him out of her car and then said she saw him run down the street.

Shortly afterward, reports of additional carjacking attempts came in to Galena PD’s dispatch. An abandoned vehicle reported on Trent St. was found to be stolen out of Neosho.

With the evidence they gathered, GPD and law enforcement with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began setting up a perimeter and started canvassing yards, houses, and vehicles.

Within a few hours, police say they found Chris Hood, “cold, wet and cut up.” Officers say Hood was captured after crossing state lines near the power plant in Asbury. He was transported to the hospital by Jasper County authorities to be checked out.

The Galena School District was put into a brief lockdown just for precaution because the stolen vehicle reportedly had weapons inside. Charges against Hood are pending.