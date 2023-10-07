KSNF/KODE — Authorities arrested a McDonald County man with an extensive violent criminal record.

Barry County Sheriff’s deputies found 40-year-old David Watkins at a house in the Cassville area earlier this week. Watkins was wanted for warrants out of McDonald County for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Those charges stem from an incident in June of this year when Watkins and another man were accused of assaulting two people.

Officials say Watkins severely beat a man with a shotgun, causing extensive injuries to the man’s face and head.

Authorities revoked Watkins’ probation for violating the conditions of his release. Watkins had prior convictions for assault, stealing a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

His probation was ordered revoked in March.