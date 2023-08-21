FRONTENAC, Kan. — Police in southeast Kansas are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting and property damage incident.

Officers responded to a call Friday evening after a man said he was shot at outside of his house.

According to Frontenac Police, the incident started when a resident in the 200 block of West Lincoln Street saw a someone running toward his house. The man went outside to check on the commotion and saw a white SUV drive away and his motorcycle pushed over in the driveway.

The man told police he was chasing the SUV when the driver fired a gun at him.

The SUV was located that same evening, but police say the person driving it was a woman, and not the man that was reported as the shooter. Police say the woman was uncooperative with officers and the vehicle was seized for processing.

Frontenac PD has issued an all points bulletin for two people they say were involved in the incident. Sage Spragg, 28, of Pittsburg, and Kristen Romesburg, 27, of Weir are wanted for questioning.

Due to the nature of the violent crime, Frontenac Police are urging citizens or anyone with information on the case to contact their office at 620-231-921. Callers may remain anonymous.