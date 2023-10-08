WEIR, Kan. — Four individuals were arrested from a Cherokee County home, early this morning (Sunday).

Just before 6:00 a.m., Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies searched a Weir home for a wanted fugitive.

The search of the residence resulted in the arrest of Destiny Grassi, 26 (pictured below), who had outstanding warrants from both Cherokee and Crawford Counties for various meth and burglary-related charges.

Deputies say they found Grassi hiding under clothes in a back bedroom. They took her into custody without incident.

Additionally, three others were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail. Ryan Lindbloom, 25, Austin Barton, 24, and Quincey Gepford, 18 (Pictured below L-R).

Lindbloom, Barton, and Gepford were arrested on allegations of interfering with law enforcement.