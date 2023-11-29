JOPLIN, Mo. — The former treasurer of the Royal Heights Elementary PTO in Joplin pleaded guilty to taking money from the organization.

Wednesday, Katy Kelley reached a plea deal. She was charged with stealing and fraudulent use of a credit card. With the deal, she was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay court costs.

The charges stem from incidents between June of 2022 and April of this year when Kelley made 82 unauthorized withdrawals from the PTO’s account, totaling more than $26,000. Most of those came from an ATM inside Downstream Casino Resort. Kelley has paid back a little more than $24,000 over time.