MIAMI, Okla. – Six witnesses testified on Thursday morning about the flawless and upstanding moral reputation of a former Wyandotte pastor accused of child sexual abuse.

Several witnesses testified that Fred Gammon, Jr., 42, of Miami, was their pastor while attending Wayside Assembly of God church. The former pastor was charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with child sexual abuse.

Gammon is accused of abusing the teen starting when she was 15 years old and when he was pastor of Wayside Assembly of God Church. He has since resigned from the church.

Fred Gammon, Jr.

The trial is entering its third day. It is expected to go to the jury on Thursday afternoon.

Jeremy Bennett, Gammon’s attorney, questioned the witnesses and they all agreed they never saw anything inappropriate between Gammon and the teenage girl.

Tony Scribner, who serves as a Wayside Assembly of God trustee and Gammon’s friend said “He (Gammon) has a very good reputation for morality.”

“No one that I know has ever questioned his (Gammon) integrity,” said Jon Bledsoe, who worked with Gammon in ministry-related endeavors.

“He speaks his mind openly,” Bledsoe said.

“He treats everyone with Kindness, love and respect,” said Ray Clonts, Sr., who worked with Gammon in a nursing home ministry.

“I’ve known him (Gammon) to be an outstanding man,” said Arthur Scribner, a police officer.

Several witnesses were shown copies of text messages reportedly between Gammon and the teen that read, “Oh, I mean it, you are like a fire to me” and “You are hot.”

When cross-examined by prosecutor Chris Garner, Arthur Scribner testified that as a law enforcement officer, he is working on his first child sex abuse case.

Scribner shook his back and forth when asked about the appropriateness of the text messages, saying.,” Well – yes and no.”

“I call my (younger) cousin beautiful all the time,” Scribner testified. “But I wouldn’t have sent a message like that to a minor child.”

“I wouldn’t say it was inappropriate, it’s just something I wouldn’t do,” Scribner said.

Dirty Underwear Text

Scribner said he was told about the “dirty underwear” text, and said while he doesn’t have personal knowledge he was told the reason the text was sent was because the teen had hygiene problems.

“I believe all the problems started with this text,” Schribner said referring to the “dirty underwear” text.

Under cross-examination, Bledsoe said sniffing girls’ panties “was not a moral action” and the comments about underwear and the other texts were not appropriate.

“My personal belief is Fred is the same every time,” Bledsoe said. “I cannot personally verify that Fred made those statements,” referring to the text messages.

“(The teen) had low self-esteem and he would tell her she was pretty to boost her morale,” said Debra Scribner, a member of the Wayside Assembly of God Church.

Debra Scribner said she took text messages like Gammon and the teen were joking around.

The trial is to resume at 1:30 p.m.