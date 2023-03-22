[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Headlines]

GALENA, Mo. — A former Nixa police officer was sentenced Monday on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

Cody Don Scott entered an Alford plea on March 20, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The judge is also requiring Scott to complete a 120-day treatment program.

An Alford plea is submitted when a defendant does not want to enter a guilty plea, but admits there is enough evidence to find them guilty if the case were to go to trial.

Back in February 2022, the Nixa Police Department asked for an investigation into Scott over alleged sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators say the victim initially denied the allegations but eventually admitted to having sexual relations with Scott.

The victim said she had sexual intercourse with Scott seven or eight times at his home between September and December 2021. She also told investigators that Scott instructed her to deny their relationship if they were caught.