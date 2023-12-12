DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A former bank employee is charged with stealing money from a customer’s account.

Christopher Docker, 35, is charged with two counts of stealing in Dade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol started investigating him in June after receiving a complaint about a customer missing funds from his account on two separate occasions.

At the time, Docker was employed at Simmons Bank in Lockwood. According to court documents, Docker sent $23,500 out of the bank’s drive-thru on April 28th to someone who wasn’t on the account.

He allegedly did the same thing on May 6th, this time with $24,000.

Investigators also said he worked with three people, two of whom came to the bank with “code words” to receive money. They said the third person opened and closed accounts to move the money.

Docker was later fired.