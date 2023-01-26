MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas school resource officer accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise from a Miami Walmart was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay restitution on Thursday.

Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, pleaded no contest to eight shoplifting citations in Miami Municipal Court.

He was ordered to pay $500 for each citation but $2,000 of the fines were suspended with the agreement the remaining $1,500 in fines and the $689.54 in restitution would be paid within one year.

One $500 fine was dismissed due to a paperwork mix-up.

Corbit was also ordered to pay $480 in court costs and attend a 16-hour Oklahoma Theft Awareness class.

“I am not thoroughly satisfied with the class, but it’s the only thing we have in Oklahoma,” said Ben Loring, Miami city prosecutor.

Corbit is accused of placing items on top of each other, scanning one item and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, according to multiple Miami Police reports.

Most of the items stolen were food, vitamins, toiletries and pet products.

Corbit was fired from his position as a Galena, Kansas school resource officer in November.

He is a veteran law enforcement officer with more than two decades of service. His background includes stints with the Ottawa County Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Baxter Springs, Kan. Police Department, Cherokee County Kansas Sheriffs’ Office, District Court of Cherokee County Kansas bailiff, Galena Kansas Police Department.