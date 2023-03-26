LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 30-year-old Lawrence man and former Free State High School paraeducator is sentenced on child sex crime charges.

A judge sentenced Jalil Brown to over six years in prison for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and sexual exploitation of a child convictions, stemming from two incidents that occurred in January of 2022.

Under a plea supported by the victims, Brown was granted a dispositional departure and placed on three years of supervised probation.

He was charged with touching a 15-year-old’s leg while the teen was a passenger in his car. During the investigation of the incident, police uncovered nude images of a child under the age of 18 on Brown’s phone.

Brown, who is barred from contact with the victims, also must register as a sex offender, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

During the sentencing, the judge emphasized that Brown faces significant prison time and lifetime post-release supervision if he fails to comply with the terms of his probation.