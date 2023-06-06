JOPLIN, Mo. — A former Joplin chiropractor made his first court appearance Tuesday for distributing and receiving child pornography, according to a now unsealed federal indictment.

Eric Hedman, 39, was charged in a single-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri back in May. After Hedman made his initial court appearance Tuesday, that indictment was made public, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

Hedman is charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography at his former practice, Hedman Chiropractic. The indictment alleges the incidents happened between January 1st and December 12th, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force.