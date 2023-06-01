Johnson still faces two counts of statutory sodomy against him in Newton County

JOPLIN, Mo. — A former Joplin gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes — again.

After Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson rejected Kip Johnson’s guilty plea in March, the 47-year-old former gymnastics coach withdrew his plea and requested a change of judge. Wednesday, the new judge accepted Johnson’s guilty plea to two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. With the plea agreement, a charge of furnishing pornography to a minor was dropped. Judge David Mouton sentenced Johnson to five years on each count to run concurrently. The court also issued an order to review his case in 120 days for possible probation placement. Johnson will be placed in the sex offender unit.

Prosecutors charged Johnson in February 2021 after one of his students came forward and reported the sexual contact with Johnson at Johnson’s home and former workplace in 2018 and 2019. Police say Johnson also exchanged messages with the victim via text and social media, asking for sexually explicit images and videos.

Johnson is also charged in Newton County with two counts of statutory sodomy. According to Newton County court records, the child in that case reported to officials that the sexual assaults started when he was 14 years old and continued until he was 16.

In an interview at the Joplin Children’s Advocacy Center, the child told officials the sexual assaults happened at Johnson’s house, former gym, an exam room at Johnson’s former employer, and at other locations in the country where they competed in gymnastic competitions.

Johnson will be back in court in Newton County later this month.