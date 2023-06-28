GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — A former Golden City teacher has officially lost her state license to teach.

Jacey Collins, 23, formerly Jacey Stahl, agreed to give up her substitute teaching license in a plea deal. The State Board of Education confirmed it at its June meeting.

Collins was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy at a Jasper County home in 2021. Court documents indicated she had texted the teen and later asked him to destroy his cellphone, promising to replace it.

Collins pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree last month and received a suspended prison sentence and two years of unsupervised probation.