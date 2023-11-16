JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Prosecutor filed charges Thursday against the former director of the Carthage Parks and Rec Department.

Mark Peterson, 55, is charged with two counts of money laundering and three counts of stealing, all felonies. Officials said the city began its investigation in December of last year after discovering issues with the Parks Department and golf course financial records.

Peterson resigned from the city one year ago, right before the investigation began.

Authorities conducted a forensic audit and allege that Peterson stole money from different city accounts, then transferred the money into his own business account, “Petes Pro Shop.” That business account as well as Peterson’s personal account, showed large, unexplainable deposits used to purchase cryptocurrency, correlating with the missing city funds, according to the audit.

Peterson is accused of stealing approximately $142,000 from the city.

Three judges have recused themselves from the case, and no court date has been set.