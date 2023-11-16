JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Prosecutor filed charges Thursday against the former director of the Carthage Parks and Rec Department.
Mark Peterson, 55, is charged with two counts of money laundering and three counts of stealing, all felonies. Officials said the city began its investigation in December of last year after discovering issues with the Parks Department and golf course financial records.
- Former Carthage Parks and Rec Director accused of stealing city funds, laundering into cryptocurrency
- Murder charges filed against woman accused of DWI crash that killed 4 motorcyclists – case will go to trial
- JPD locate, arrest man accused firing shots in Joplin neighborhood
- Changes to Kansas crime stats released; Violent crime on the rise
- AUTOPSY: A 10-week-old Oklahoma infant died from blunt-force trauma
Peterson resigned from the city one year ago, right before the investigation began.
Authorities conducted a forensic audit and allege that Peterson stole money from different city accounts, then transferred the money into his own business account, “Petes Pro Shop.” That business account as well as Peterson’s personal account, showed large, unexplainable deposits used to purchase cryptocurrency, correlating with the missing city funds, according to the audit.
Peterson is accused of stealing approximately $142,000 from the city.
Three judges have recused themselves from the case, and no court date has been set.